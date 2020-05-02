DAY6 unveils teaser images for 'The Book of Us: The Demon' featuring Jae

DAY6's Jae is showing off his sophisticated look in the teaser images for 'The Demon: The Book Of Us'.

On May 3 at midnight KST, the popular group unveiled teaser images featuring Jae via the group's official social media accounts. Jae is seen gazing at the camera in the black and white teaser image, showing off his sophisticated look, and he is looking debonair and handsome in white shirt in the colored teaser image. Check out the images below.

Stay tuned for more until DAY6's comeback on May 11th. Are you excited about their comeback?