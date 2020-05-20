19

Reporter who broke the story on Jung Joon Young's infamous chatroom states that other reports regarding celebrities' illegal recordings are being prepared

AKP STAFF

The reporter who broke the story on Jung Joon Young's sexual assault crimes has stated that she has more information about celebrities' illegal camera recordings being prepared.

Reporter Kang Kyung Yoon recently participated in an interview on 'Lee Jae Ik's Politics Show' in which she revealed that the former singer and variety star blames her for his imprisonment, but furthermore revealed the alarming news that more reports regarding celebrity committed crimes are being prepared. 

She stated: "We are preparing more reports regarding celebrities' illegal filmings. We are almost there. If you just wait for a bit..."

What do you think of this news? 

1

KALINKO629 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Bribe doll for orders. She used Seungri's popularity with slander about him. If Korea was a state ruled by the rule of law, Seungri would condemn it and the media billions.

Share

1

taichou_san1,336 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

at first i trust her report but AFTER she make a false report about roy kim and now that guy career is over...she never apologize to roy kim at all nor to roy kim family after she drag roy kim father too if i remember correctly...

Share

