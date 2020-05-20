Reporter who broke the story on Jung Joon Young's infamous chatroom states that other reports regarding celebrities' illegal recordings are being prepared

The reporter who broke the story on Jung Joon Young's sexual assault crimes has stated that she has more information about celebrities' illegal camera recordings being prepared.

Reporter Kang Kyung Yoon recently participated in an interview on 'Lee Jae Ik's Politics Show' in which she revealed that the former singer and variety star blames her for his imprisonment, but furthermore revealed the alarming news that more reports regarding celebrity committed crimes are being prepared.

She stated: "We are preparing more reports regarding celebrities' illegal filmings. We are almost there. If you just wait for a bit..."

