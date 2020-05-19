Reporter who broke Jung Joon Young's case reveals the former singer blames him

Reporter Kang Kyung Yoon of SBS funE revealed Jung Joon Young has a lot of animosity towards him for breaking his sexual assault case.



On the May 19th broadcast of 'Lee Jae Ik's Politics Show', the reporter commented on Jung Joon Young's latest sentence of 5 years in prison on the charges of group sexual assault against drunken woman as well as allegations of illegally filming and distributing sex videos. Kang Kyung Yoon stated, "I'm careful about saying this, but he's very upset. He's speaking as if he's innocent, so the victims refuse to reach an agreement with him."



He continued, "I read in an article today about what kind of prison life Jung Joon Young is living, and I heard something myself from multiple people. Jung Joon Young has resentment towards me. I heard through the police that he's saying this all happened because of me. It's his choice to blame me, but I hope with the precious time he has, he reflects on his actions against the victims instead of using it to hold a grudge against me."



In other news, 'Rumor has It' recently reported on Jung Joon Young's alleged prison life. He's also filed an appeal after receiving his 5-year prison sentence.