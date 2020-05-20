10

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

EXO's Chanyeol says he wants a solo album and says fans should 'tell SM' in new Studio NNG live broadcast

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chanyeol wants a solo album and told fans to tell SM to give him one!

The popular idol held a live stream Q and A session for his Youtube channel Studio NNG earlier today and gained attention after replying to a fan who stated they wanted to see his solo debut. 

Chanyeol replied: "I want to see it too. Please tell SM." The hashtag #QnAwithNNGᄂᄂᄀ trended worldwide as fans discuss the live stream, saying:


Did you watch Chanyeol's live stream? What do you think about the possibility of him making a solo debut?




  1. Chanyeol
7 614 Share 83% Upvoted

0

nunyabsnss3,858 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

A Chanyeol solo album will be a dream come true, I'm waiting for that day. He's insanely talented, sing, rap, produce, compose, plays multiple instruments etc . SM needs to stop wasting that talent. But, thankfully we have EXO-SC coming this summer

Share

0

hreyA_onEViP1,049 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

This boy really deserves a solo.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND