EXO's Chanyeol says he wants a solo album and says fans should 'tell SM' in new Studio NNG live broadcast

EXO's Chanyeol wants a solo album and told fans to tell SM to give him one!
The popular idol held a live stream Q and A session for his Youtube channel Studio NNG earlier today and gained attention after replying to a fan who stated they wanted to see his solo debut.
Chanyeol replied: "I want to see it too. Please tell SM." The hashtag #QnAwithNNGᄂᄂᄀ trended worldwide as fans discuss the live stream, saying:
Did you watch Chanyeol's live stream? What do you think about the possibility of him making a solo debut?
