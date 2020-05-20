EXO's Chanyeol says he wants a solo album and says fans should 'tell SM' in new Studio NNG live broadcast

EXO's Chanyeol wants a solo album and told fans to tell SM to give him one!

The popular idol held a live stream Q and A session for his Youtube channel Studio NNG earlier today and gained attention after replying to a fan who stated they wanted to see his solo debut.

Chanyeol replied: "I want to see it too. Please tell SM." The hashtag #QnAwithNNGᄂᄂᄀ trended worldwide as fans discuss the live stream, saying:

MQ READ A COMMENT SAYING CHANYEOL SOLO ALBUM AND CHANYEOL SAYS HE ALSO WANTS A SOLO BRO YES MAKE IT HAPPEN SM😩😩😩😩 #LOEYxStudioNNG #StudioNNG #QnAwithNNGㄴㄴㄱ pic.twitter.com/Ii7Zt8LUVw — 김종와 (@kimjongwar) May 20, 2020

Our Chanyeol also looking forward to his solo album 😭, he even mention SM @SMTOWNGLOBAL he has such a precious voice, how come SM still cannot realise it 😭🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #QnAwithNNGㄴㄴㄱ #OurMidnightWithNNG #LOEYxStudioNNG — ParkChanyeol (@LoeyChannieee) May 20, 2020



Did you watch Chanyeol's live stream? What do you think about the possibility of him making a solo debut?











