64

24

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans confused after Lemona Japan takes down BTS collaboration content after Jungkook's Coronavirus controversy

AKP STAFF

Fans are confused after Lemona Japan took down its BTS collaboration content in light of Jungkook's Coronavirus scandal.

The popular idol is facing criticism after reports stated that he was eating at a restaurant in Itaewon with his friends during the social distancing period. Lemona Japan has since taken down all of the BTS content for their collaboration, including the social media accounts made for the collaboration and promotional videos, as well as tweets on the brand's official account including pictures of the members. The social media accounts opened on May 17.

Confused BTS fans are wondering why Lemona took down the collaboration and wrote:


Some people believe Lemona Japan launched the branding too early and that's why it was pulled as Lemona Korea has maintained all the BTS branding on their social media accounts and website.

View this post on Instagram

. LEMONA l BTS 비타민이 필요한 시기, 상큼하게 쭉! 생기충전 시원하게 쭉! 기분업 BTS와 함께 상큼한 비타민 레모나 한병! 매일 레모나! EVERYDAY LEMONA by 방탄소년단 _ #레모나 #방탄소년단 #LEMONA #BTS #매일레모나 #EverydayLemona #RM #진 #슈가 #제이홉 #지민 #뷔 #정국 #RM #Jin #SUGA #jhope #Jimin #V #Jungkook #vitamin #TVCF #비타민 #레모나드링크 #비타민드링크​ ​

A post shared by 레모나 LEMONA OFFICIAL (@lemona_official) on

  1. BTS
49 12,996 Share 73% Upvoted

19

quark123953,383 pts 1 hour ago 20
1 hour ago

The only clowns are these immature ARMY jumping to conclusions. It's entirely possible they decided it wasn't the right time. Japan is having serious issues with COVID-19 right now. If they want to hold off on launching an ad campaign, that's their right as a company. Acting like spoiled brats aren't helping BTS. It just makes you look like a clown. EDIT: I just realized that the tweets in this post have little to no engagement which only further proves their idiocy.

Share

20 more replies

8

Kirsty_Louise12,720 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Lets not jump to conclusions here, no statement has been released to say they have pulled the ads with BTS.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND