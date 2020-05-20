Fans confused after Lemona Japan takes down BTS collaboration content after Jungkook's Coronavirus controversy

Fans are confused after Lemona Japan took down its BTS collaboration content in light of Jungkook's Coronavirus scandal.
The popular idol is facing criticism after reports stated that he was eating at a restaurant in Itaewon with his friends during the social distancing period. Lemona Japan has since taken down all of the BTS content for their collaboration, including the social media accounts made for the collaboration and promotional videos, as well as tweets on the brand's official account including pictures of the members. The social media accounts opened on May 17.
Confused BTS fans are wondering why Lemona took down the collaboration and wrote:
Some people believe Lemona Japan launched the branding too early and that's why it was pulled as Lemona Korea has maintained all the BTS branding on their social media accounts and website.
