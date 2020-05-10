Netizens in awe over the beauty of the Play M trainee

Netizens were awed by the beauty of the Play M Entertainment trainee.



On May 10, a post on a popular online community has gained attention after posting several pictures of a trainee from Play M Entertainment. Originally titled "A typical 16-year-old trainee /s", the post introduces a beautiful trainee saying Zoa (Jo Hye Won) will debut under the label soon as a member of the 7-member girl group. The group will mark PlayM Entertainment's first new female group launch in 10 years, since A Pink's debut in 2011.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to her debut next month?