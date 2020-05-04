Oh My Girl's Arin gains attention for her tiny waist

Oh My Girl's Arin is being showered with attention from netizens who are discovering her charms.

The gorgeous idol posted some pictures of her cheekily posing in a plaid stage outfit that shows off her slim waist. Arin has been promoting the group's comeback title track "NONSTOP" and finished her first week of promotions. The caption reads: "The first week of promotions is over."





Netizens have been showering Arin with love as she made her way up trending news, saying:

"She's really pretty."

"Arin is still young so she's getting prettier by the day."

"I really like Arin these days."



What do you think of Arin's look?