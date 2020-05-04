30

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's Arin gains attention for her tiny waist

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's Arin is being showered with attention from netizens who are discovering her charms.

The gorgeous idol posted some pictures of her cheekily posing in a plaid stage outfit that shows off her slim waist. Arin has been promoting the group's comeback title track "NONSTOP" and finished her first week of promotions. The caption reads: "The first week of promotions is over." 


View this post on Instagram

#살짝설렜어 첫 주 활동 끄읕💋

A post shared by 아린 (@ye._.vely618) on

Netizens have been showering Arin with love as she made her way up trending news, saying: 

"She's really pretty."

"Arin is still young so she's getting prettier by the day."

"I really like Arin these days."


What do you think of Arin's look? 

  1. Arin
1 2,618 Share 83% Upvoted

1

camijupa4 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

Have you seen binnie's waist?? O.O

Share
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
19 hours ago   55   67,534

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND