Ham So Won talks about the shocking malicious DM's she gets, including one that says her husband will leave her





Ham So Won shocked netizens after revealing the contents of malicious messages she's received.

The actress and entertainer appeared on the May 4th broadcast of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It' where she talked about the pain she's going through because of malicious comments. She stated: "I'm being harassed by malicious DMs. One person said 'one day your husband Jin Hua is going to have an affair with a younger woman.' Every time I see something like that, I ask my husband if he likes younger women. I can't help but react."



Netizens have been expressing support for the actress saying:

"Are they crazy? To say that to a happy couple. Those people need to be reported."

"Please sue them without any settlement."

"They're probably doing that because they're jealous."

What do you think?