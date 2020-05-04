2

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Ham So Won talks about the shocking malicious DM's she gets, including one that says her husband will leave her

AKP STAFF


Ham So Won shocked netizens after revealing the contents of malicious messages she's received. 

The actress and entertainer appeared on the May 4th broadcast of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It' where she talked about the pain she's going through because of malicious comments. She stated: "I'm being harassed by malicious DMs. One person said 'one day your husband Jin Hua is going to have an affair with a younger woman.' Every time I see something like that, I ask my husband if he likes younger women. I can't help but react." 

Netizens have been expressing support for the actress saying: 

"Are they crazy? To say that to a happy couple. Those people need to be reported." 

"Please sue them without any settlement."

"They're probably doing that because they're jealous."

What do you think?

  1. misc.
2 1,006 Share 40% Upvoted

1

jin_sungmin2,298 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

It amazes me that netizens are even shocked by these comments. I see much worse being written about the two of them from just international fans alone. I wonder why she would put herself through this. The show paints her in a horrible light and every other week I see an article saying that she's selfish, rude, money-hungry, or much worse.

Share

1

cursedbebe-1,698 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

lol if he liked a younger woman he'd have married one lol

we just live in an ageist society where young women cant STAND seeing an older woman get anything or be happy

they feel like she doesn't "deserve it" because good lives and handsome men are only for young women
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
18 hours ago   55   66,555

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND