Nth Room founder 'God God's face revealed to the public

The face of God God (Mr. Moon), the founder and operator of the 'Nth Room' has been revealed to the public.

The heinous criminal is responsible for running and operating chat rooms and is the founder of the Nth Room. God God is 24-years-old and is believed to have produced videos of sexually exploiting women and minors, and then sharing those videos in his chatrooms to make a profit.

He was arrested on May 11 and his face was revealed while he was being transferred for police questioning.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Nth Room scandal.

