Posted 1 hour ago

Nth Room founder 'God God's face revealed to the public

The face of God God (Mr. Moon), the founder and operator of the 'Nth Room' has been revealed to the public. 

The heinous criminal is responsible for running and operating chat rooms and is the founder of the Nth Room. God God is 24-years-old and is believed to have produced videos of sexually exploiting women and minors, and then sharing those videos in his chatrooms to make a profit. 

He was arrested on May 11 and his face was revealed while he was being transferred for police questioning.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Nth Room scandal. 

oopsiedaisy86 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

scum of the earth.. put him away for life

borahae 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

I know that justice system in SK if effed up and these monsters won't receive proper amount of years, but I do hope SK inmates have the same nature as US inmates, and once they hear what kind of crime these mofos committed, the mofos will be treated the same way they treated their victims.

