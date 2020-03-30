110

Police identify 70 people and 15,000 usernames of the 'Nth Telegram Room'

Police have identified 70 people and 15,000 usernames in the 'Telegram Nth Room' scandal. 

The room, which distributed illegal and underage pornography and cruel sexual exploitation of women, has since gained a lot of attention and incited the fury of the nation due to the inhumane nature of the content. During the investigation into cryptocurrency transactions from the criminals, the Seoul Metropolitan Police were able to identify 70 people who sent the room initiation fees to Jo Joo Bin and are investigating them. 

Jo Joo Bin reportedly had three digital wallets set up to receive the room initiation fees. Two of them are said to be fake wallets to throw off the investigation that can be found via a Google search while the third wallet is said to be one that Jo personally used. 

Since investigating the case from last September, police have uncovered a total of 15,000 usernames in the chatrooms. The police stated that this doesn't mean that the total is 15,000 as people may have borrowed/shared the usernames. Police have finished analyzing all but two of the 20 digital evidence obtained during a seizure including 2 of 9 cell phones. The police haven't uncovered anything useful to the investigation from 7 of the cell phones and the 2 remaining ones are locked and Jo Joo Bin is not cooperating.

Although Jo Joo Bin has admitted to his crimes, he has refused to unlock the 2 remaining phones and playing mind games with the police by promising to unlock the phones and then changing his mind.

President Moon Jae In has also promised that the government would take strong action on the situation as well and has held official private government meetings on how to resolve this issue and punish those responsible for their crimes while tightening up illegal porn distribution laws.

Meanwhile, netizens and celebrities alike have been demanding harsh punishment for those responsible.  

baechufan416 pts 9 hours ago 6
9 hours ago

Good news: the first appointed judge (the one who screwed Goo Hara over) is kicked of the case! The new judge is Park Hyun-Sook, a women. https://m.news.naver.com/read....


Also, there are currently a lot of new articles about the case getting published on NAVER. Check NAVER out for more accurate info.

6

hreyA_onEViP572 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

I hope the judge will be responsible a bit and punish them to the maximum. And that bastard has to be put for cruel punishment and not just direct death or just prison. He has to go through the same pain the victims went through until he unlocks the other 2 phones and stop playing mind games.

