EXO's Chanyeol names D.O. as the artist he wants to collaborate with on radio phone call with Raiden

On May 20, DJ/producer Raiden appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio program 'Noon Song of Hope'.

During the radio broadcast, Raiden got a call from his latest collaboration partner, EXO member Chanyeol. Last week, Raiden and Chanyeol released their new single "Yours" feat. Lee Hi and Changmo.

First, Chanyeol greeted listeners of 'Noon Song of Hope' and revealed his thoughts on working with Raiden. He said, "I tend to by shy and closed off when I first meet people, so he felt distant and hard to approach when we first met; but then we got to know each other filming the MV together and also filming the acoustic version making film. Recently, we shared drinks together and grew really close, after we found out we had the same interests in everything. We were getting to know each other until late at night last night too, over Kakao Talk messages. I'm so thankful for the opportunity to create such a good song together, and we said we would meet again soon so I hope it happens soon."



Next, Chanyeol was asked to name another musician he wanted to collaborate with! The idol wittily answered, "I have so many, but these days, I want to collaborate with EXO's D.O. We used to sing together a lot, but Mr. Do Kyung Soo is currently in the military, so I've been thinking that I want to jam with him again."



Did you like Chanyeol x Raiden's collaboration track "Yours"?