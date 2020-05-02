5

Posted by germainej

Seventeen's Dino & Vernon team up for 'Dino's Danceology'

Seventeen's Dino and Vernon have teamed up for the latest release of 'Dino's Danceology'.

Dino has been releasing videos of his own choreography through his series 'Dino's Danceology', and for his latest video, fellow Seventeen member Vernon joined him. The two groupmates filmed their dance cover to Drake's 2020 track "Tootsie Slide", picking up the camera in the middle of the choreography in excitement.

Watch Dino and Vernon's 'Dino's Danceology' video above!

