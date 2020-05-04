Minzy to officially make comeback with 2nd solo single 'Lovely'

Minzy is making a solo comeback!

On May 4 KST, the former 2NE1 maknae announced that she would be releasing a second solo single entitled "Lovely." The announcement was accompanied by a stunning comeback teaser photo of Minzy sitting on a sofa, looking poised and pretty and surrounded by various dried plants and flowers.

Meanwhile, "Lovely" will be Minzy's first single since leaving her former agency Music Works last month. There is no confirmed release date at this time.

Check out the teaser image below, and stay tuned for more news about Minzy's comeback!