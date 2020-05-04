WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon in talks to join cast of fantasy-thriller drama 'Kairos'

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon may be making his return to acting with MBC's upcoming drama 'Kairos.'



On May 4 KST, sources from both MBC and the 'Kairos' production confirmed that Kang Seung Yoon is currently in talks to appear in the drama, but they are still discussing it.



'Kairos' is a romantic fantasy thriller involving a woman whose daughter has been abducted and another who has a tendency to live in her past. Shin Sung Rok, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Lee Se Young are already confirmed cast members.

Stay tuned for more news about Kang Seung Yoon's acting comeback!



