Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Eunhyuk absent at Super Junior's 'SJ Returns 4' press conference

Eunhyuk was absent at Super Junior's 'SJ Returns 4' press conference.

On May 22, Super Junior held their press conference for their web reality show on V Live with Leeteuk as the main host. Fans were wondering why Eunhyuk was absent, and Shindong spoke up, saying, "Eunhyuk couldn't come because of personal reasons."

Leeteuk joked, "You should've grabbed him and brought him here," and Shindong responded, "No, we can't. Because of a personal issue, he'll be absent just for today. He'll be with us starting from tomorrow."

'SJ Returns 4' is the fourth installment of the SM Entertainment group's reality series 'SJ Returns', which began in 2017. Did you watch the first episode?

  1. Super Junior
  2. Shindong
  3. Eunhyuk
bambamgot7-584 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

People should mind their own business. They always jump to conclusions in the worse way.

quark123953,677 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

And? There are plenty of ties one of them is absent. I don't see Heechul either.

