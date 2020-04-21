Prosecutors to re-investigate vote rigging allegations for 'Produce 101' season 2

Prosecution will be reinvestigating vote rigging allegations surrounding Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2, which gave birth to the project group Wanna One.

On April 21, a representative from the law first 'Mast', which previously requested formal investigations against Mnet's 'Produce X 101', 'Produce 48', etc released an official statement on behalf of their clients, the ''Produce' series Truth Investigation Committee' formed by former fans of the survival series. The law firm revealed, "Prosecution has come to the conclusion to reopen the vote rigging allegations surrounding 'Produce 101' season 2, after determining that police failed to investigate this case properly during the original procedures."

Once prosecutors reopen this case, Mnet affiliates such as Ahn Joon Young PD as well as additional CJ ENM officials may face reinvestigation, questioning, and indictment. Prosecutors are also expected to reinvestigate the detailed process behind 'Produce 101' season 2's final vote tallies.

Previously, staff in charge of the 'Produce' series including Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP were indicted of 'interfering with proper broadcasting'. Their investigation did not determine a proper conclusion as to whether or not the final rankings of the 'Produce' series were rigged, according to legal firm 'Mast', despite sufficient evidence to support that there was fraudulent activity. As a result, those representing the ''Produce' series Truth Investigation Committee' are now seeking additional evidence through a reinvestigation of season 2. In the case that prosecutors conclude there was vote rigging during 'Produce 101' season 2, Ahn PD and Kim CP may also face additional indictment for fraud charges.

Meanwhile, Ahn Joon Young PD and Kim Yong Bum CP are currently awaiting an additional court hearing regarding their current charges of interference in proper broadcasting, later this month on April 27.

