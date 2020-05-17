MBK Entertainment's Kim Kwang Soo to be summoned for issues related to 'Produce 101' rigging

MBK Entertainment/Pocketdol Studio's CEO Kim Kwang Soo will be summoned soon for issues related to 'Produce 101' rigging.

It's been revealed that he was already under investigations, and he will soon be summoned for obstruction of business by interfering with the 'Produce 101' rankings. An insider said, "He's going to be summoned this week to the prosecutors for investigations related to rigging the voting results."

He is accused of rigging votes by giving fake accounts to MBK Entertainment employees so they could rig the outcome of the 'Produce 101' season 1 vote in 2016.

Stay tuned for more on the investigation.