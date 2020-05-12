5

Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung & Jeong Ye In take part in a 'stay home' pictorial with 'Kwave X'

Lovelyz members Ryu Soo Jung and Jeong Ye In took part in a "stay home" pictorial with 'Kwave X' digital magazine!

In the pictorial, Ryu Soo Jung and Jeong Ye In depicted the proper, recommended measures for staying at home and practicing social distancing in light of the global COVID19 pandemic, by lounging at home, playing board games, watching TV, etc. When the two ladies stepped outside, they also demonstrated how to maintain a proper distance from other individuals. 

Check out some of the girls' pictorial previews, below!

