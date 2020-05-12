Crush is cozy at home in teaser for his new single, 'Homemade 1'

Singer/song-writer Crush is starting up a brand new music project, the 'Homemade' series!

The singer will be releasing his first single of the 'Homemade' series this coming May 20 at 6 PM KST, simply titled "Homemade 1". This will mark Crush's first music release in approximately 5 months, since his 2nd full album 'From Midnight To Sunrise' last year.

Meanwhile, Crush has also been communicating with his fans through his YouTube channel in light of the global movement to stay at home and practice social distancing, with content such as his very own 'Homemade Recipe' video, and more.





Crush will soon be revealing the featuring artist of his upcoming single "Homemade 1", so stay tuned!

