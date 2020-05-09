0

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 6 minutes ago

Lee Jin Hyuk stirs controversy after responding to ﻿'Find Me in Your Memory' castmates' Instagram Live

Lee Jin Hyuk is under fire for his response after joining an Instagram Live by 'Find Me in Your Memory' castmates.

The idol and actor joined in the comments of the Live Stream held by his castmates Moon Ga Young and Kim Seul Gi, which was on the fictional character Yeo Ha Jin's Instagram account. In MBC's new drama series 'Find Me in Your Memory', Moon Ga Young (plays Yeo Ha Jin) and Kim Seul Gi are sisters and Kim Seul Gi plays the role of Lee Jin Hyuk's girlfriend. 

At the end of the broadcast, Kim Seul Gi said "Baby, talk to you later" to Lee Jin Hyuk, playing the character. But the idol star's fans were not happy with this ending remark. After seeing the fans get into the fight, Lee Jin Hyuk started a live stream, saying "I wasn't even aware she said that. But she apologized to me so I'm just going to let this slide." 

His other remarks to his fans during this live stream include: "How are you going to handle if I play the main role", "I don't want this drama to be the worst drama for my fans because of this incident", "I'm not going to delve into further details though I'm a little upset." 


Netizens were criticizing Lee Jin Hyuk for this response while some were defending him. Some of the comments include: "Kim Seul Gi did nothing wrong. It was your fans who made a big deal out of it.", "Lee Jin Hyuk sounds super cocky and angry for no reason.", "I can really tell how he thinks of his senior or fans.", "Kim Seul Gi definitely made a mistake." 

What do you think?

