'The King: Eternal Monarch' draws new record low viewership for the series





SBS’ 'The King: Eternal Monarch' ended up with its lowest viewership ratings to date.



According to Nielson Korea, the May 8th episode of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' marked average nationwide ratings of 7.0% and 8.1% for its two parts. This marks its lowest viewership ratings to date. Netizens have been complaining about the show's excessive and overt product placements, and a scenario laden with cliches.

Some of the comments include: "I can't believe it's the same writer as 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' I'm still going to watch a few more to give it a chance but this is sad.", "You should have seen how bad the line was when Lee Min Ho was promoting that coffee.", "I think Lee Min Ho is bad at acting. And that makes this series even more insufferable".





What do you think?