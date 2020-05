A recent forum post on a popular online community has got netizens buzzing, guessing about who this idol is and the answer may surprise you!



The post shares a cute childhood picture of an idol and asks: "No one gets it right when asked which ITZY member in this picture is"

The majority of the comments say they thought it was obviously Lia's childhood picture, but it turns out the correct answer is Yuna!

Did you guess correctly?