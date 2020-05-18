5

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Kim Chung Ha and Zion.T's collaboration song 'Write It Here' announces release date

Zion.T and Kim Chung Ha will be releasing their song "Write It Here" on May 30th!

The song is the second collaboration in Zion.T's 'Song FARM!' series. The first one a collaboration with Giriboy through the song "Like a Joke", and the second collaboration will be with Kim Chung Ha. The pair actually went on to 'Comedy Big League' to promote the song, and how they managed that will be released through the episode later tonight at 10PM.

You can watch 'Song FARM!' through the M2 YouTube channel.

hreyA_onEViP1,008 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Quarantine isnt actually not too boring. Thanks to Kpop duos. After IU and Suga, my next 2 fav idols.

