Fantagio Entertainment also confirms Cha Eun Woo in Itaewon

Fantagio Entertainment has also confirmed Cha Eun Woo in Itaewon.

The label wrote:

Hello, this is Fantagio Entertainment.

We have confirmed that Cha Eun Woo visited Itaewon on April 25th. We apologize for being careless in our management and causing concern by not following social distancing measures.

Cha Eun Woo did not go to the problematic place where there was a confirmed patient. We were told that if he did not have symptoms, it was not mandatory that he get tested. However, for the safety and health of the people around the artist, he had already gotten tested, and his results were negative.



No matter the reason, it was improper for Cha Eun Woo to visit Itaewon while the entire nation is following social distancing measures. He is also deeply reflecting on his actions.



We promise to do our best so in the future, our artists strictly follow the regulations. We apologize for causing concern.



So far, Big Hit Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, and Fantagio Entertainment have made statements about their respective idols. Stay tuned for SM Entertainment's statement about Jaehyun.