ONEWE has released the tracklist to their first full album 'ONE'.

'ONE' includes 12 tracks, including title song "End of Spring", along with "Crazy Good", "Feeling Good" (2019 ver.), "Love Me", "Q" (feat. Hwa Sa), "Regulus", "IF", "0&4", "Ring On My Ears", "Reminisce About All", "Ring On My Ears" (remix), and the rock version of "End of Spring".

ONEWE will be coming back with 'ONE' on May 26th at 6PM KST.