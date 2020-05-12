31

Jessi is the queen of the summer body in her latest update

Jessi is rocking her summer body in her latest Instagram update. 

On May 12th, Jessi uploaded a series of confident and bright bikini selfies with the caption: "Jeju tangerine". She is seen posing for the camera in a bright swimsuit set that shows off her toned figure. 

#제주한라봉 🍊

Given the growing temperatures and overall restlessness in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, many stars are expressing their desire to go out and enjoy the summer. What do you think of Jessi's latest summer look?

(sorry english) <3 <3 :)

she is free to do whatever she wants. she is not breaking any law. Why does it bother you so much? It is his life, you cannot change it. Artists are not puppets. They are not machines. THE ARTISTS just do their job. a job that makes you happy he likes to sing, rap, dance, express himself ... (that's what you have to see) his work ... for something they tried a lot.
Don't look at his personal life, if you are going to criticize. It's your life. your choice. Would you like someone to correct your life 24 hours? everyday?...
Just because you are an artist does not mean that your job is not to have a relationship, not to have surgeries, not to meet beauty standards, not being able to express yourself as you really are, not being able to give your opinion on history. , religion and other topics.
I remind you that this is not part of your job. Just listen to their music and enjoy it. Just read the compositions and feel the message. just dance and have fun. Just watch their effort in what they do. WHAT ARTISTS DO IS MUSIC, ACTING ... is very simple. just look at his work. Not in his life. YOU ARE NOT THE OWNER. You choose to watch. You choose where to spend your money. just ignore if it bothers you so much.
I do not know

Every person who fights for their happiness. Every person who fights for his dreams. Anyone who works hard at their job. deserves to be valued for all your effort.





ella es libre de hacer lo que quiera. ella no está rompiendo ninguna ley. ¿por que te molesta tanto? es su vida no puedes cambiarla. los artistas no son marionetas . no son maquinas. LOS ARTISTAS solo hacen su trabajo. un trabajo que le hace feliz. le gustan cantar , rapear , bailar, expresarse... (eso tienes que mirar) su trabajo.. por algo se esforzaron mucho.

No mires su vida personal, si vas a estar criticando. es su vida. su elección. ¿te gustaria que alguien corrija tu vida las 24 horas? ¿todos los días?...

solo por ser artista no significa que su trabajo sea no tener un romance , no hacerse cirujias, no cumplir estandares de belleza , no poder expresarse como son realmentes, no poder dar su opinión en historia , religión y otros tema..

Te recuerdo que eso no es parte de su trabajo.. Solo escucha su musica y disfrutala.. solo lee las composiciones y siente el mensaje. solo baila y diviertete. Solo mira su esfuerzo en lo que hacen. LOS que los ARTISTAS HACEN ES MUSICA, ACTUAR,.. es tan simple. solo fijate en su trabajo. no en su vida. NO ERES SU DUEÑO. tu elijes que mirar. tu elijes en que gastar tu dinero. solo ignora si te molesta tanto.

"TODA PERSONA QUE SE ESFUERZA POR SU FELICIDAD , MERECE VALOR A SU ESFUERZO"

"TODO ARTISTA QUE SE ESFUERZA EN SU TRABAJO , MERECE UN POCO DE BRILLO"

She likes her look and you should only ever try to please yourself in life.
But yeah this sex doll look just isn't my aesthetic.

