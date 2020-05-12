Netizens impressed by the equal line distribution in NU'EST's newest title track 'I'm in Trouble'

Line distribution is often a topic of contention amongst fans, but NU'EST's line distribution for the group's latest title track "I'm in Trouble" has impressed netizens for its equality.

A community post is rising in popularity for pointing out this fact.

As seen by the graph above, the members all have close to the same amount of lines at around 20% each. Netizens are excited for NU'EST's comeback, saying:



"It seems like all the members are equally talented. Jealous."

"Out of all the part distributions, this is by far the best."

"One rapper, 18% of the lines. Wow."

"You can't even divide pizza that equally."



"Every single member of this group is strong in their position."



What do you think?