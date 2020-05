Fans are excited for IU and BTS's SUGA as they gear up to release their collaboration track "8" and the latest moving audio teaser gives us a peek at what the song will sound like.

The teaser, posted on IU's official Twitter account, plays IU's delicate voice singing in the background as the tape roll in a projector. Although it doesn't give away too much, fans are more intrigued and excited nevertheless.



Stay tuned for IU and SUGA's release on May 6th.