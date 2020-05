Taeyeon's first MV teaser for her upcoming release "Happy" is definitely a treat.

The gorgeous and talented solo star sings softly to the light and lovely track, raising anticipations for the song. Taeyeon's ginger hair, coupled with the use of the delicate and colorful set design, also promises for a visual dream that fans can't wait to see more of.

Stay tuned for Taeyeon's release on May 4th at 6 PM KST.