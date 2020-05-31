Netizens are speculating which groups will renew their contract with their current agency.



On May 31, netizens started talking about the idol groups whose contracts will be up for renewal soon. The original post was titled "Idol groups whose contracts will be up for renewal within the next 6 months", and the original poster named 6 idol groups who all debuted back in 2014. 6 groups are GOT7, WINNER, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Lovelyz, and LABOUM.

Over 200 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments but the post was deleted after the fans pointed out SM renews contract every decade and MAMAMOO's contract runs until next January. Regardless, the discussion continued in this post titled "Idol groups debuted in 2014 whose contracts will be up for renewal soon". Some of the comments include: "I wonder what Jackson will do.", "I think Red Velvet will renew for sure.", "I think MAMAMOO will certainly renew but I'm not sure about the other groups."



Which groups can you see renewing?

