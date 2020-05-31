16

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Idol groups whose contracts will be up for renewal soon

Netizens are speculating which groups will renew their contract with their current agency. 

On May 31, netizens started talking about the idol groups whose contracts will be up for renewal soon. The original post was titled "Idol groups whose contracts will be up for renewal within the next 6 months", and the original poster named 6 idol groups who all debuted back in 2014. 6 groups are GOT7, WINNER, MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Lovelyz, and LABOUM

Over 200 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments but the post was deleted after the fans pointed out SM renews contract every decade and MAMAMOO's contract runs until next January. Regardless, the discussion continued in this post titled "Idol groups debuted in 2014 whose contracts will be up for renewal soon". Some of the comments include: "I wonder what Jackson will do.", "I think Red Velvet will renew for sure.", "I think MAMAMOO will certainly renew but I'm not sure about the other groups."

Which groups can you see renewing?

Secretninja3123
45 minutes ago

In my view, of the groups mentioned, Laboum is the most prone to disbanding. Nothing against them as a group but theyve only had moderate success over the years. Lovelyz, I feel like will remain as an active group but some members might leave. Mamamoo Im most confident in renewing since theyre pretty solid as a group, the chemistry is good, they seem happy with the company, and they all have gotten opportunities to not only do group work but also solo stuff. The rest of them I feel like can go either way.

7

whatever101
46 minutes ago

GOT7 will probably try to negotiate for contract similar to 2PM that gives them much more control while still technically remaining a JYP artist

