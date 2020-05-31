Brown Eyed Girls' JeA confirms June solo comeback date for upcoming digital single 'Greedyy'





Brown Eyed Girls' JeA will be returning as a solo artist soon!

JeA will be releasing a new solo digital single 'Greedyy' on June 12 at 6 PM KST, with the lyrics for the new track written by JeA's close hoobae, IU. The talented artist has yet to reveal who collaborated with her. Fans are speculating MAMAMOO's Moon Byul might be the one, based on recent mutual interactions on Instagram.



Meanwhile, this will mark JeA's first solo music release outside of OSTs in approximately a year. Are you excited for JeA's comeback?