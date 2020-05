GOT7's Yugyeom has shared three self-produced tracks on his Soundcloud account, much to fans' delight.



The three trap and R&B style tracks show off Yugyeom's beautiful and smooth vocals as he shows his growth in artistry. Fans have been showering the artist with compliments in the comments section of his songs and are looking forward to see more of Yugyeom's composition works in the future.

Check out the tracks below!