Fans think IU wrote 'Eight' as a tribute to Sulli

A popular theory regarding IU's new song "Eight" has fans tearing up.

Many netizens believe that elements of the music video are a direct reference to Sulli. New theories have arisen saying that the girl in the white dress represents Sulli, and that number eight represents the number of years the two have been friends. Given the two's close friendship and the fact that IU had written a song about Sulli before titled "Red Queen", many netizens believe that "Eight" is a tribute to Sulli. Sulli's former stylist also worked on the set, leading to more speculation regarding the theory. Fans are saying:

If this song is dedicated to Sulli then I won't be able to stop crying. She has no mole on her cheek and the way the animated IU smiled with tears in her eyes is so-

Out of all comebacks of IU, this one is the saddest, I think.#아이유_6시_안들으면_에잇pic.twitter.com/BsKTKB9Bdr — (ꜰᴀᴋᴇ ᴜᴀᴇɴᴀ) 𝓐𝓼𝓱 ෆ (@distinct_jieunx) May 6, 2020

I do believe that this song is dedicated to her best friends who already left peacefully. She smiles so hard until it shows that she's not.



Even her stylist for this mv is Sulli's. That's why her wardrobes are quite different compared to prior mvs. pic.twitter.com/npORcsbhNh — pororo🐧 (@aphroroo_) May 6, 2020

This scene in IU's MV remind me of Sulli's scene in Real, it made my heart hurt. I will always love them both 💔 pic.twitter.com/LxjUr9XoJ7 — Somilovesme (@somialltheway) May 6, 2020

If this is dedicated to Sulli, who is not crying.

Sulli is so lucky to have her as a friend and if Sulli could see this she must be so happy.

She also look a bit like Sulli. Ah the makeup artist of Sulli styled her. It suits her. pic.twitter.com/WFxmtrb2v2 — NuJinGu (@chelseacip) May 6, 2020

What do you think?