Fans think IU wrote 'Eight' as a tribute to Sulli

A popular theory regarding IU's new song "Eight" has fans tearing up. 

Many netizens believe that elements of the music video are a direct reference to Sulli. New theories have arisen saying that the girl in the white dress represents Sulli, and that number eight represents the number of years the two have been friends. Given the two's close friendship and the fact that IU had written a song about Sulli before titled "Red Queen", many netizens believe that "Eight" is a tribute to Sulli. Sulli's former stylist also worked on the set, leading to more speculation regarding the theory. Fans are saying: 

What do you think? 

aaaah89 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

Not only Jinri but also Jonghyun

ailin-bai-139 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

This song is the best song that’s been released this year so far and I didn’t think anyone could top Apink’s comeback

