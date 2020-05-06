Fans think IU wrote 'Eight' as a tribute to Sulli

A popular theory regarding IU's new song "Eight" has fans tearing up.
Many netizens believe that elements of the music video are a direct reference to Sulli. New theories have arisen saying that the girl in the white dress represents Sulli, and that number eight represents the number of years the two have been friends. Given the two's close friendship and the fact that IU had written a song about Sulli before titled "Red Queen", many netizens believe that "Eight" is a tribute to Sulli. Sulli's former stylist also worked on the set, leading to more speculation regarding the theory. Fans are saying:
What do you think?
