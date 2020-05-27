8

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

EXO's Baekhyun shows off gift from SME founder Lee Soo Man after success of 'Candy'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Baekhyun showed off a gift he received from SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man after the success of his latest track "Candy".

Baekhyun dropped "Candy" and his second solo mini album 'Delight' this past week, and it quickly rose on music charts. It seems this got the notice of SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man, who sent the EXO member a special gift of a box of wine and a sweet message.

On May 27, Baekhyun wrote, "Thank you for both the congratulatory message saying, 'Congrats congrats congrats. Impressive. Thumbs up,' late at night and the gift! Lee Soo Man teacher!"

Have you watched Baekhyun's "Candy" MV?





  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. Lee Soo Man
1 3,490 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Reens0711199935 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Baekhyunnnnn way to go......candy was delightful!!!!!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND