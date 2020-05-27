EXO's Baekhyun shows off gift from SME founder Lee Soo Man after success of 'Candy'

EXO's Baekhyun showed off a gift he received from SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man after the success of his latest track "Candy".



Baekhyun dropped "Candy" and his second solo mini album 'Delight' this past week, and it quickly rose on music charts. It seems this got the notice of SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man, who sent the EXO member a special gift of a box of wine and a sweet message.



On May 27, Baekhyun wrote, "Thank you for both the congratulatory message saying, 'Congrats congrats congrats. Impressive. Thumbs up,' late at night and the gift! Lee Soo Man teacher!"



Have you watched Baekhyun's "Candy" MV?

















