11

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun shows off many flavors in vibrant MV for solo comeback 'Candy'

AKP STAFF

Baekhyun is back with a new solo album!

On May 25 KST, the EXO vocalist released his 2nd mini album 'Delight,' featuring the title track "Candy." The single is an addictive, rhythmical pop-R&B track that is paired with a music video that emphasizes Baekhyun's comfortable stage presence and performance style.

Meanwhile 'Delight' features seven new songs in total, each inviting fans to be reintroduced to his emotional vocals and trendy sound.

Check out the music video for "Candy" above!

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
4 492 Share 92% Upvoted

1

zkzsks785 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

""Gurll I'm your Candy"".. Lit... no other words.. and I really like this cany

Share

0

myouuu1,218 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

This is so, so good

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Roy Kim
Roy Kim confirms May comeback date
17 hours ago   10   2,365

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND