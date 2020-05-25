EXO's Baekhyun shows off many flavors in vibrant MV for solo comeback 'Candy'

Baekhyun is back with a new solo album!

On May 25 KST, the EXO vocalist released his 2nd mini album 'Delight,' featuring the title track "Candy." The single is an addictive, rhythmical pop-R&B track that is paired with a music video that emphasizes Baekhyun's comfortable stage presence and performance style.

Meanwhile 'Delight' features seven new songs in total, each inviting fans to be reintroduced to his emotional vocals and trendy sound.

Check out the music video for "Candy" above!