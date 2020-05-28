Cosmic Girls's Exy & (G)I-DLE's Yuqi take on a mission to become friends in new 1theK series 'Today Is Our First Day'

Starting this May 29 at 9 PM KST, global K-Pop media platform 1theK will be launching a brand new project to help various idol group members nurture friendships with one another, through web reality series 'Today Is Our First Day'!

The web reality series invites various idol group members from different groups - who may know one another by name and face but have not had enough chances to become friends - to build up their friendship through unique missions, quizzes, and games. On the first episode of 'Today Is Our First Day' (literal translation), the show will be inviting Cosmic Girls's leader Exy to become friends with (G)I-DLE's Yuqi. Fellow Cosmic Girls member Yeoreum will be a special MC of the episode.

Fans can look forward to Exy and Yuqi's adorable "taste friendship" test, a "cleanliness" test featuring a time to get to know each other while helping the other put on hand sanitizer, plus more! Make sure to tune in to the first episode of 'Today Is Our First Day' on 1theK's official YouTube channel, this May 29.

