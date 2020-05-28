Woollim family artists display their sophisticated visuals with unique pairings in 'W Korea'

A total of 19 Woollim Entertainment artists, known as the Woollim family, came together to display their sophisticated visuals for the June issue of 'W Korea'!

According to 'W Korea', Woollim Entertainment artists including Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the boys of W Project will be putting on performances for the magazine's very own online festival, the 'W Untact Festival'.

In light of the special festival, some of the Woollim family's representative visuals including Lovelyz's Yoo Ji Ae, Lee Mi Joo, Ryu Soo Jung, Jeong Ye In, Golden Child's Jaehyun, Tag, Jibeom, all 6 members of Rocket Punch, and all 6 members of W Project divided up into unique pairings, demonstrating their elegance and class as a family of musicians.

