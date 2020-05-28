5

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Woollim family artists display their sophisticated visuals with unique pairings in 'W Korea'

AKP STAFF

A total of 19 Woollim Entertainment artists, known as the Woollim family, came together to display their sophisticated visuals for the June issue of 'W Korea'!

According to 'W Korea', Woollim Entertainment artists including Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the boys of W Project will be putting on performances for the magazine's very own online festival, the 'W Untact Festival'. 

In light of the special festival, some of the Woollim family's representative visuals including Lovelyz's Yoo Ji Ae, Lee Mi Joo, Ryu Soo Jung, Jeong Ye In, Golden Child's Jaehyun, Tag, Jibeom, all 6 members of Rocket Punch, and all 6 members of W Project divided up into unique pairings, demonstrating their elegance and class as a family of musicians. 

  1. Golden Child
  2. Lovelyz
  3. Rocket Punch
  4. W Project 4
0 1,081 Share 71% Upvoted
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
6 hours ago   34   26,215
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
6 hours ago   34   26,215
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
9 hours ago   25   1,225
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
15 hours ago   169   27,480

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND