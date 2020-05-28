10

Kim Chung Ha releases MV teaser for 'Promise Me' feat. pH-1, her collab project with Zion.T's 'Song Farm!'

Kim Chung Ha has released the MV teaser for her special collaboration single, "Promise Me" feat. pH-1!

As fans know, Kim Chung Ha was chosen as the second collaboration artist for singer/producer Zion.T's ongoing digital reality series, 'Song Farm!'. Through 'Song Farm!', Zion.T seeks out unique collaborations with artists he has not worked with before in the past, and this time, the producer sent out a love call to Kim Chung Ha. 

Check out the MV teaser for Kim Chung Ha's "Promise Me" above, while you wait for the full single release on May 30 at 12 PM KST!

zousanlove9 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Yay! She looks pretty

Love her funny facial expressions

whackdelulu0 pt 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

Yes its collab month!! All these amazing artists cant wait to hear Chungha:)

Share

