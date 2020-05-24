Cosmic Girls' Luda is a flower among flowers for 'Neverland'

Cosmic Girls' Luda is up next for her 'Neverland' teaser image.
In the image above, Luda is a flower among flowers as she enjoys the spring-themed 'Neverland' concept. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.
Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback on June 9th!
