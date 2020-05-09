39

22

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BLACKPINK drops hints about their upcoming comeback

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK has dropped hints about their upcoming comeback! 

In an Instagram Live held on May 9 KST, BLACKPINK has revealed some of the details about their upcoming comeback. Jennie shared she tripped and sprained her ankle while working out vigorously but assured fans that happened a few weeks ago and will not interfere with the comeback schedule. Rose revealed they were at the studio holding the meeting for the M/V. She also said the group has been coming to the studio almost every day. About Lisa, Jennie said she was away filming something at the time of the Live. 

Check out the snippet below. Jisoo dropping the hint about their upcoming release starts at 6:13 mark. Seems like it's going to be another intense song! What do you think?  

  1. BLACKPINK
16 12,464 Share 64% Upvoted

6

tyger11122 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

So so ready!

Share

1 more reply

3

nowaynoway280 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I’ve waited soooo long for this 😭

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Gong Yoo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Jae Wook, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jun Ki, Lee Min Ho, Lee Seung Gi, Park Bo Gum, Park Hae Jin, Park Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Seo In Guk, Seo Kang Jun, So Ji Sub, Song Joong Ki
Top 20 Most Handsome Korean actors of 2020
6 hours ago   7   2,469

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND