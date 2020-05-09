BLACKPINK drops hints about their upcoming comeback

BLACKPINK has dropped hints about their upcoming comeback!



In an Instagram Live held on May 9 KST, BLACKPINK has revealed some of the details about their upcoming comeback. Jennie shared she tripped and sprained her ankle while working out vigorously but assured fans that happened a few weeks ago and will not interfere with the comeback schedule. Rose revealed they were at the studio holding the meeting for the M/V. She also said the group has been coming to the studio almost every day. About Lisa, Jennie said she was away filming something at the time of the Live.

Check out the snippet below. Jisoo dropping the hint about their upcoming release starts at 6:13 mark. Seems like it's going to be another intense song! What do you think?