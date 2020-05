Solo artist Baek Ah Yeon will be returning soon with her fourth single 'Looking For Love'.



On June 1 at midnight KST, the singer dropped a teaser confirming her June comeback date. Baek Ah Yeon's fourth single is set for release on June 16 and this will mark Baek Ah Yeon's first-ever album release since her departure from JYP Entertainment back in 2019.

Are you excited about Baek Ah Yeon's comeback?