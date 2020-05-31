Big Hit Entertainment launches a global audition ahead of boy group debut in 2022

Big Hit Entertainment is looking for hoobaes of BTS and TXT.

On May 31st, the label launched a global audition ahead of its plan to debut a new boy group in 2022 as announced during the 2020 corporate briefing. Relaying the message "You have unlimited potential and passion. Unleash yourself to the dynamic world. Your stage to change the world starts now. This is your moment.", Big Hit Entertainment aims to discover talented individuals born in or after 2003.

You can apply to be a Big Hit trainee here. Check out the clip above!