Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY reveal group teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut

Upcoming Starship Entertainment group CRAVITY have revealed their group teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.



After unit teasers, CRAVITY have grouped up for the contrasting concepts for their debut from black-and-white, streetwear, and all-white against a bright, colorful backdrop.



As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

