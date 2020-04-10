7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY reveal group teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut

Upcoming Starship Entertainment group CRAVITY have revealed their group teaser images for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.

After unit teasers, CRAVITY have grouped up for the contrasting concepts for their debut from black-and-white, streetwear, and all-white against a bright, colorful backdrop.


As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

princesspop-19 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I can’t wait

