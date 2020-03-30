7

Posted by danisurst

CRAVITY experiences an unusual meteor shower in prologue film for debut

CRAVITY has dropped a new teaser ahead of their debut!

On March 30 KST, the new Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled a prologue film teaser entitled 'Hideout.' In the clip, the members are seen as high school boys heading to school on what seems to be an otherwise ordinary day, except for the announcement that a meteor shower would be able to be seen in Korea at 9 AM that day. 

When the meteor shower finally hits Seoul, each member has an unusual reaction, being the only ones who immediately pass out - a strange occurrence that the narrator describes as "the moment we became us." 


When they finally return to consciousness, the members have seemingly entered an alternate reality where they are the only ones around. They then one-by-one rediscover one another.


Check out the teaser above, and stay tuned for more surprises ahead of this exciting debut!

