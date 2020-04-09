3

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Allen & Seongmin are next in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut teaser images

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin are next in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut teaser images.

After their darker looks, Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin are taking on a lighter concept in cream and white. 

As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

﻿﻿
  1. CRAVITY
  2. HYEONGJUN
  3. ALLEN
  4. SEONGMIN
  5. HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE
0 239 Share 100% Upvoted
WINNER
WINNER 'Remember' past moments in touching MV
5 hours ago   5   3,749
ITZY
ITZY display their doll-like features for ELLE
21 hours ago   10   12,484
Minhwan
Yulhee to guest on 'Radio Star'
7 hours ago   0   2,331

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND