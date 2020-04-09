CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin are next in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut teaser images.
After their darker looks, Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin are taking on a lighter concept in cream and white.
As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.
3
0
Posted by44 minutes ago
CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Allen & Seongmin are next in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut teaser images
CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, Allen, and Seongmin are next in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut teaser images.
0 239 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment