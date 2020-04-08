CRAVITY's Taeyoung, Woobin, and Minhee shine in white in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut teaser images

CRAVITY's Taeyoung, Woobin, and Minhee are next up in 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' debut teaser images.



After their chic looks in black and white, Taeyoung, Woobin, and Minhee are shining in white and cream against colorful backdrops.



As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

