Posted by germainej

CRAVITY's Jungmo, Serim & Wonjin reveal brighter look in latest 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' teaser images

CRAVITY's Jungmo, Serim, and Wonjin revealed a brighter look in their latest 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' teaser images.

After their first and second set of concept photos, the three CRAVITY members are continuing their teasers in cream outfits against colorful backgrounds. 

As previously reported, the upcoming Starship Entertainment group have revealed a mysterious prologue film for their debut album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which drops on April 14 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut.

