Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

EXID's LE opens up about the group, possible collaboration with Kim Chung Ha and malicious DM's

EXID's LE candidly opened up about the group's disbandment, possible collaboration with solo artist Kim Chung Ha and malicious DM's. 

On April 11, EXID's LE made a guest appearance on YouTube channel "GetTV". In this short but candid interview, LE said the group has not officially disbanded. Though the members are under different labels, she shared they are all positively considering an opportunity to promote as EXID once again in the near future. On a question that asked who she would like to produce a song for, she answered Kim Chung Ha, as she is one of the LE's favorite artists. 

About a legal action against malicious commenters, she revealed there was a person who would constantly send a photoshopped nude picture of her via DM's. Blocking and reporting the account didn't stop him from creating a new account and sending those malicious messages, so she gave the advice to seek legal action when you can't simply ignore the malicious comment. 

Check out the full interview above.   

bambamgot7-176 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

What? Even she gets malicious dms? Ain't no one safe?!!

paluten187erz723 pts 39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago

Chungha is really going to be big

