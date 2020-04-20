According to an exclusive report by media outlet 'Sports Chosun' on April 21, MONSTA X's Kihyun and Cosmic Girls's Bona have been in a relationship for the past 5 years.

As fans know, Kihyun and Bona are Starship Entertainment sunbae-hoobaes. According to 'Sports Chosun', the two idols have been close friends since their trainee days, and began seeing each other approximately 5 years ago.

The two idols are allegedly very careful on their dates, choosing quiet and private locations such as Shinsa-dong or taking drives in Kihyun's car. 'Sports Chosun' also reported that Kihyun and Bona recently vacationed together on Jeju island with some of their close friends.

