Second round recording for 'Road To Kingdom' to take place today

Boy groups Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO will be participating in their second round battles for Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' later today, on April 21.



Later this afternoon, each of the participating boy groups of 'Road To Kingdom' will be performing their team's representative hit songs for the second round of the competition. Previously during their first round battles, Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO faced off in top boy group cover stages.

Meanwhile, the second round battle results will be determined with participation from pre-selected online fan audience votes. 'Road To Kingdom' premieres later this month on April 30 at 8 PM KST.

